Alamo holding junk pick-up on April 25

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Town of Alamo will be holding their semi-annual junk pick-up on Monday, April 25.

Residents can place their unwanted items along the street curb for crews to remove at no additional fee.

No tires, garbage, paint, hazardous waste or liquids will be accepted, and you’re asked to not include any tree brush, which must be handled separately.

Officials say only one trip will be made through each street, and to have items ready for pick-up by 8 a.m. on April 25. They’re asking residents to not place any junk items at the curb before Saturday, April 23.

Residents are encouraged to participate and help make Alamo a cleaner community.

