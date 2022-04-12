Applications open for mini-grants through Love Your Block Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Applications have opened for mini-grants and small home repairs through the City of Jackson’s Love Your Block program.

Last year, Jackson was selected by Cities of Service as one of eight U.S. cities to receive the Love Your Block grant.

Love Your Block Jackson is a two-year mini-grant program supporting resident-driven improvement projects in the areas of midtown, downtown, and east Jackson.

According to a release, during the program’s first year, an exclusive focus will be put on the east Jackson neighborhood. Mayor Scott Conger says he believes the initiative will benefit that area in a major way.

The mini-grants are intended to remediate blighted properties and improve the quality of life in east Jackson. Community groups and individuals can apply for up to $1,500 in funding for projects that aim to “revitalize and beautify” the area.

A release states all project proposals that meet the parameters will be reviewed, but priority will be given to projects that repurpose and reactivate vacant lots.

Click here for more information on how to apply, or pick up an application from the front desk at Jackson City Hall.

Applications will be accepted until May 9, 2022.

