Free American Sign Language classes to be held at library

JACKSON, Tenn. — You have a chance to learn sign language.

In partnership with Jackson Center for Independent Living, this month the Jackson-Madison County Library will be hosting American Sign Language basic classes each Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The classes are held at the library one month per quarter and are free to attend.

The classes will also be streamed live on the library’s Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person.

“And just for them to be able to interact and communicate with someone on their language and their level, to be able to feel like they’re included. Just any basics, whether it’s finger spelling your name, or nice to meet you, something basic. They love to see people interacting and learning their language,” said Cheyenne Lindsey, a Staff Interpreter for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at JCIL.

The library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information, contact the library at (731) 425-8600.

Find more local news here.