Lee Harvey Oswald life insurance policy sells at auction

BOSTON (AP) – The life insurance policy on the man who assassinated President John F. Kennedy paid less than $900 to his mother.

Now, the death claim she filed to get that money has sold at auction for nearly $80,000.

A Boston-based auction house says the original Notice of Insurance Claim for Lee Harvey Oswald sold for $79,436 on Wednesday.

The one-page, 8.5-inch by 10.25-inch document is in a frame alongside a photograph of Oswald.

The Proof of Death certificate is signed by Marguerite C. Oswald, and is dated Dec. 26, 1963 – just 32 days after Oswald was killed by Jack Ruby.

The insurance policy shed its obligations by paying Oswald’s mother $863.

