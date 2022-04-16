Pet of the Week: Delilah

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Delilah!

Delilah started life outside, she was found as a stray with a prolapsed uterus, which is an emergency situation.

She was over-bred, infested with parasites, and heavy heart-worm positive.



Delilah1





Delilah4

Delilah has since bloomed and has the goofiest, sweetest personality. She loves all things soft and fluffy.

Anything sherpa has been her favorite this winter. She is also most definitely a foodie.

Delilah now meets life with such enthusiasm and joy that it inspires her foster Mom everyday.

She is believed to be a Red-bone Hound Mix. Delilah was around 50 lbs at her last vet visit, and approx. 4-5-years-young.

She is dog friendly with dogs who respect her space. Delilah is learning how to socialize with the kitties in her foster home and LOVES kids.

She is kennel and house trained.

The first half of her life was not good, so Hero West wants to make sure the 2nd half is the best ever!

If you are interested in Delilah or any of the other available animals at Hero West Rescue, please contact (731) 313-7778 or email us at herowestresuce@gmail.com.