Visit the library for classic movies and coffee too!

JACKSON, Tenn. — Enjoy classic movies and a good cup of coffee?

The Jackson Madison County Library will now offer a fun event for those who love classic films! The monthly event, entitled “Coffee with the Classics,” will take place on this month on April 23, at 10:00 a.m. This month’s film will be “Singing in the Rain,” a classic from 1952.

The event will offer coffee from Turntable Coffee Counter and also refreshments.

This event is free and open to the public. The event will be held at the main library located at 433 East Lafayette Street in Downtown Jackson.

For more information, visit the JMC library’s Facebook page here, call them at (731) 425- 8600, or visit their website here.