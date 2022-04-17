Expungement clinic to be offered

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local legal service to help eligible individuals with expungement.

According to a news release from Madison Area Democratic Women, persons interested in expunging their criminal record and who meet eligibility requirements can register for a free Expungement Clinic through West TN Legal Services.

The expungement clinic will be held on Friday, May 6 at the J. Alexander Leech Criminal Justice Complex in Jackson. The services will only cover cases from Madison County courts.

The clinic is limited to the first 50 registrants, so early application is encouraged.

Those who meet eligibility can register by calling (800) 372-8346. Deadline to register is April 25.

Additional information can be found at the West TN Legal Services website at www.wtls.org/event/expungement-clinic/ or by clicking here.

For more information on Madison Area Democratic Women, visit the website at www.madwomentn.org or visit the Facebook page here.