Teams partner up to host fun event for local kids

BELLS, Tenn. — Teams partner for community Easter event.















Two basketball teams joined forces to provide a fun Easter event for local children in Crockett County .

The West TN Hoopers AAU basketball team and Good Guys hosted the egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 in Bells.

Several children and parents, and even children at heart, came out to enjoy the festivities, which included music, egg hunting, and lots of fun.