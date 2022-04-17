US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating an early morning shooting at a club in Hampton County that left at least nine people injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division said there were no reported fatalities. The severity of the injuries is unclear.

The SLED says it was asked to investigate by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. It is the third mass shooting over the Easter weekend, the second in South Carolina.

On Saturday, gunfire erupted at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina. Nine people were shot and five were injured while fleeing. One arrest has been made.

