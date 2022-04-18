Amy Claire (Deverell) Hinsley, 84, was born June 23, 1937. Mrs. Hinsley, of Stanton, passed away on April 15, 2022. Mrs. Hinsley was a loving wife to Lawrence Edward Hinsley, mother to 4 children, grandmother to seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Mrs. Hinsley is survived by her four children, Cindy (Ham) Ramsaur, Lynn (Steve) Correa, Michael Hinsley, and Beth (Taylor) Wilson, 7 grandchildren, Taylor Ramsaur, Jill Ramsaur, Blace Correa, Cameron Hinsley, Mykha Hinsley, Aspen Hinsley and Landon Wilson, two great grandchildren, Harper Melvin and Kash Williams and two siblings, Dale Deverell and Gail Lerman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester James and Sophia Odell Deverell, husband, Lawrence Hinsley, one sister, Joy Yarbro and two brothers, Larry Deverell and Jimmy Deverell.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Brownsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lonnie Robinson officiating. Interment to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Pallbearers for the service will be Taylor Ramsaur, Ham Ramsaur, Blace Correa, Steve Correa, Taylor Wilson and Landon Wilson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jill Ramsaur.

Memorials may be made to the Haywood County Carl Perkins Center, 130 Boyd Ave., Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.