Flags line highway as fallen WWII vet makes trip home

NEWBERN, Tenn. — Volunteers from Newbern gathered to help continue the Flagman’s Mission.

Earlier on Monday, volunteers set up more than 2,000 American flags along U.S. Highway 77 for display.

The presentation of flags are for the funeral of Navy Chief Water Tender Claud White.

Chief Petty Officer White was onboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1943.

He was originally from Dyersburg. The funeral will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The community is encouraged to line the escort route from the funeral home to the cemetery.

After the funeral concludes, help is needed on Wednesday, April 20 to properly take the flags down.

Jeff Hastings, president of The Flagman’s Mission Continues, asks volunteers to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Johnson Williams Funeral Home, rain or shine.

Hastings asks that volunteers bring work gloves and wear comfortable walking shoes.

Pickup trucks are most welcome and are very useful.

For more information or any questions regarding the Flagman’s mission, call or text Hastings at (618) 409-0323.

