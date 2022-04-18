TV’s ‘black-ish’ ends 8-season run with legacy, fans secure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The TV sitcom “black-ish” is about to wrap up its eight-season run.

The ABC sitcom about the affluent Johnson family got a splashy salute earlier this month at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.

Fans of the series say it realistically depicted the Black experience, both the highs and lows, and was reliably funny.

The creator of “black-ish,” Kenya Barris, says he’s proud that the show brought attention to those who felt unseen.

He sees a future for the characters in a big-screen movie.

The final episode arrives 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday on ABC and Hulu.

