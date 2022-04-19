Earth Day themed art gallery on display in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is partnering with the Jackson Arts Council to present the Mayor’s Masterpieces: Earth Day Children’s Art Gallery.

Earth Day themed art gallery on display in Jackson

Earth Day themed art gallery on display in Jackson

Earth Day themed art gallery on display in Jackson

Earth Day themed art gallery on display in Jackson

The Mayor’s Masterpieces features artwork made by artists from Jackson and Madison County students.

K-8 students placed their prized pieces on display in honor of Earth Day.

This year Earth Day served as the theme of this fun and educational event.

Council leaders say what makes this event important to the community is the potential students showcase and inspire in others.

“They teach other artists about what art is about and art imitating life, and I see so much of that here. I mean the art is just incredible. The students are incredible,” said Andrew Boks, Chair of the Public Arts Commission.

The Earth Day Children’s Art Gallery will be on display inside City Hall for the upcoming weeks through May 2.

Find more local news here.