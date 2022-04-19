Flyers, subway riders shed masks: ‘Feel free to burn them’

Travelers cheered and stripped off their masks as pilots announced over the loudspeaker that a federal judge in Florida had struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit.

The judge’s decision Monday freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses.

Major airlines and airports in places like Dallas, Atlanta and Los Angeles quickly switched to a mask optional policy.

New York City was one of the few holdouts to continue requiring masks in its airports and on its public transit system.

You can read more here.

You can find more national news here.