Toyota announces $36M investment into Jackson plant

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Toyota announced they will be investing $383 million into their U.S. production.

The investment focuses on engine and casting equipment updates, which aims to further vehicle electrification efforts.

$36 million of that investment is dedicated to the plant located in Jackson, Tennessee.

Toyota Tennessee will be updating equipment at the Jackson plant to build new four-cylinder engine blocks. According to a news release, the location has the capacity to produce more than two million engine blocks annually.

Toyota established operation in the U.S. more than 60 years ago and say they are committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility.

