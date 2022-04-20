Dresden business is back after being destroyed

DRESDEN, Tenn. — One local business is opening up after a life-changing event.

The owner of the business says he has a long history in Dresden and couldn’t stay closed for much longer.

“I’ve been in business here in Dresden for about 50 years and it’s been just something that Dresden has been my home,” said Donnie Essary, owner of Donnie Essary Automotive Center.

Essary’s auto repair business was destroyed by last December tornado that hit Dresden, once it passed, his friend let him know his business was gone.

“I finally had to walk over here in the rain just to see what happened and then I found what he was talking about gone,” said Essary.

Essary didn’t realize the full extent of the damage until the next day.

“My truck was in there and it just made me sick, I actually just turned around and went home and the next morning when I saw what it was, it was a lot worse than what I even thought. It completely demolished this building and everything in it and everything that was around it,” said Essary.

He says says he didn’t think too much about the business then.

“I’m not hurt, my family is okay and as far as I knew at that time nobody else was hurt in town and I said this place can be built back or just leave it like it is, clean it up and just have an empty lot but the more I thought about it, I couldn’t do that,” said Essary.

Four months later, Essary decided to open the business back up with something a little different.

“I put a swing and a big porch out here because I have a lot of people that come around and come in and want to talk,” said Essary.

Donnie Essary’s Automotive Center has been open since Monday and he says he’s thankful for the support he’s received.

“It just means everything to me just to be able to be out and see the people and be able to help them,” said Essary.

He also says he’s willing to help as many people as he can even though the business is not fully restored.



























For more local news, click here.