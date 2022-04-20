Injuries reported when prisoner van turns over on I-40

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson says a private jail transport van carrying six inmates on Interstate 40 has turned over, and some injuries have been reported.

Lt. Bill Miller says the van was traveling from Nashville to Hardeman County.

He says all inmates are accounted for.

The wreck happened about 70 miles west of Nashville.

Rebekah Hammonds of the Tennessee Department of Transportation says westbound lanes were closed for a time but began reopening in the afternoon.

