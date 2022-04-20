Tennessee’s Secretary of the State stops in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Secretary of the State made a stop in the Hub City.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett spoke at the Jackson Rotary Club meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the First United Methodist Church.

Key topics that Hargett spoke on were honesty and integrity of candidates and voters, how easy it is to vote in Tennessee, and why voting in local elections is important.

“Well these are the people who are deciding about your schools, about your taxes, about your public safety, about sanitation. You know, local government really is where the rubber meets the road, so people need to get out and make their voice heard,” Hargett said.

Hargett also emphasized the importance of voting in primary elections both local and statewide, as well as understanding what each candidate in your political party stands for.

You can register to vote here.

Find more local news here.