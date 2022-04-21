Biden announces $800M in new military assistance for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he has approved an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, but warned Congress will need to approve additional assistance.

The new military assistance package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, and builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved for Ukraine.

Biden said that $13.6 billion approved last month by Congress for military and humanitarian assistance is “almost exhausted.”

