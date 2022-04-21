Jackson-Madison County Schools adjust student, teacher return dates

JACKSON, Tenn. — There are some changes parents and students need to be aware of heading into the next school year.

The Jackson-Madison County School System has pushed the return date for teachers up a week. For students, it is a week later for next school year.

The school district’s Chief of Information, Greg Hammond says the change in dates will ultimately benefit all staff and students.

“It gives teachers an entire week to prepare themselves and their classrooms for the school year before students come to class,” Hammond said.

Hammond says the new school year will begin on Monday, August 1 for teachers. Students will report a week later on August 8.

He says this will allow teachers extra time to spend on the students.

“The fact that you have meetings to attend throughout the day, and so that [is] taking away from time in the classroom to prep. And so giving teachers an entire week gives them more time to do that,” Hammond said.

Hammond says teachers will have extra days during the semester to provide a better learning environment for students.

“Six extended days. So three the first semester and three the second semester. This is just for teachers,” Hammond said.

He says during this time, administrators, teachers, and parents should all be discussing what they can do to provide a better education for the youth of Jackson.

“Communication is important. Not just the school district communicating with parents, but also teachers communicating with administrators and administrators communicating with teachers,” Hammond said.

