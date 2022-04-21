Lion King Jr. comes to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you are looking for a warm, fuzzy and a little wild, The Ned is putting on the Lion King Jr.







Performances will be this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. in downtown Jackson.

The show was called off due to COVID-19 a week before the premiere last September. So the kids are just now getting to perform.

Some kids had even outgrown their costumes!

You can stay up-to-date with The Ned through their Facebook page.

Find more local news here.