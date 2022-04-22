Debutante Ball celebrates young women of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of Jackson gathered to celebrate the young women of the Hub City.





Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority held the 70th Annual Miss Debutante Scholarship Cotillion on Friday.

The night was held to honor African-American teens across West Tennessee.

Candy Campbell, a coordinator of the event, says this means the world to her being a former participant.

“We tell all our African-Americans, we’re beautiful,” Campbell said. “Tonight to see us come back after two years during the pandemic and see these six young ladies be presented to society, my heart is overwhelmed with joy.”

Find more local news here.