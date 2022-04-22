Educator of the Week: Avrie Scott

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Avrie Scott is a second grade teacher at South Elementary School and says becoming a teacher has been a lifelong goal of her’s.

“I love to teach. I love forming those connections with the kids, getting to know their parents, getting to know just everything about them. I love that aspect of it,” Scott said.

And one more thing Scott loves about her job is her students’ personalities.

“Their personalities. We have wonderful days in here, and I just love all of the questions they ask me and how I can be a role model to them,” Scott said.

Scott says she tries to be the best role model for her students by showing respect and consideration for others on day one.

“I know I’m here to teach them, but it’s so much more than that. It’s teaching them how to be an example, how to respect others, and to stand up for what’s right,” Scott said.

But while doing that, Scott tries to show them how much fun learning can be by creating a positive and fun environment in her classroom.

“You know, school doesn’t stop after second grade. Trying to keep activities involved, and doing things with their hands, and just being able to have fun while getting something done,” Scott said.

Every day, Scott reminds them of many things, but the most important ones are to be respectful, to be good members of society, and that she will always love them.

“That I love them and that they are so awesome in so many different ways, and I am so glad I get to be their teacher. From the bottom of my heart, I am so thankful for each and every one of them,” Scott said.

Scott is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.