Tennessee education commissioner visits West Tennessee

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn visited Bolivar Central High to see their innovative Tennessee high schools in action.

In May 2021, 21 school districts across the state were awarded grants for an innovative high school program, which is intended to foster student readiness post graduation.

The program includes culinary arts, construction, digital agronomy and more. Schwinn took a tour of the school’s welding and wood shop.

“Making sure that every student leaves with some kind of certificate credentials/dual credit so that they are set up to be successful after high school. That’s what high school should be. It should be a stepping stone to your post-secondary work, and it should also ensure that students are really engaged. And we saw a lot of examples of that today,” Schwinn said.

Schwinn would like to thank all of the educators, students, board members and anyone involved with the help of this program.

Find more local news here.