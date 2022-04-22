Union University to host 6th Annual ‘Stomp Out Stigma’ 5K, walk

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 6th Annual Stomp Out Stigma 5K Run and One Mile Walk is returning to Union University’s campus.

Held by Union’s School of Social Work, the event raises awareness of the need to “stomp out stigma” and change society’s views of mental health issues.

The goal is to remind people that discussing feelings of stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues is not something that should be frowned upon.

“Support and a caring community help people to not feel alone,” said Dr. Tammy Patton, professor of social work. “Support enables people to be open about conditions.”

The event kicks off at Miller Tower on Union’s campus at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, with registration opening at 8 a.m.

The public is invited to participate for $20, and all Union students and employees can join for $10. Donations will also be accepted, with all proceeds benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness – Madison County. Executive Director at NAMI Tennessee in Nashville, Jeff Fladen, will also speak at the event at 8:30 a.m.

