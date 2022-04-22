Union University to host Stomp Out Stigma 5K, One Mile Walk

JACKSON, Tenn. — You can help stop out stigma and complete a 5K all at once.

Union University is hosting its sixth annual Stomp Out Stigma 5K and One Mile Walk on April 30, according to a news release.

The release says the 5K is being held on the university’s campus and will begin at 8 a.m.

The 5K will help raise awareness of the need to wipe out stigma that can be related to mental health issues.

“Support and a caring community help people to not feel alone,” said Dr. Tammy Patton, professor of social work. “Support enables people to be open about conditions.”

Members of the community can run or walk for just $20, while staff and students can join for $10.

Funds from the 5K will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness – Madison County, the release says.

You can register ahead of the 5K here.

