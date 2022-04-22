Year-long Bicentennial Celebration to end in August

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson and Madison County are preparing for their year-long celebration to come to an end this summer.

“It’s been a full year from August to August, celebrating the history of Jackson, exploring the progress that we’ve made, learning about the early settlers, and even looking into the future,” said Elaine Christian, Chair of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission.

The Bicentennial Celebration kicked off last year, but officials say the best is still yet to come.

“August the 12th, we’ll start at the Civic Center with our 200 Voice Choir, recognizing our sponsors, and that will be the closing ceremony for the Bicentennial,” Christian said.

And while they are excited to host the closing ceremonies on Aug. 12, Aug. 13 brings even more surprises with an all-day celebration.

“On Saturday, Aug. 13, it’s a full day starting with the parade in downtown Jackson, focusing on the Bicentennial Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,” Christian said.

After the parade, they plan to install a new time capsule at Bicentennial Park before heading to the Jackson Ballpark to celebrate the finale.

“The entertainment that’s lined up for the finale with Lauren Prichard ‘Lolo’ — Jackson’s own — opening for the Commodores. And you can’t have a celebration without fireworks,” Christian said.

They encourage everyone to come out and celebrate the progression of our community on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13.

“We have really put a lot of thought into this, and this program does appeal to everyone, young and old. Even if you’re new to Jackson, come and join us. We’re going to have a really good time as we celebrate the progress of the history of our community,” Christian said.

