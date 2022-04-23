Free movie hosted at JMC Library

JACKSON, Tenn. — Celebrate with a free movie!

According to information from the Jackson-Madison County Library, in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, they will be hosting a free movie event.

The event will take place on Friday, April 29, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will feature the Disney Pixar film “Soul,” which is rated PG.

The free movie event will be held in the Program Center of the main library in Jackson. Refreshments and snacks will also be available.

The main library is located Downtown at 433 East Lafayette Street. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information and events happening at the library, call (731) 425-8600 or visit the Facebook page here.