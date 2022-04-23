Organizations collaborate for school library renovation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local organizations collaborate to improve school library.

According to information received from United Way of West TN, a joint collaboration between their organization, and The West TN Healthcare Foundation led to the renovation of a local school library.







The collaborative renovation project was recently completed at Parkview Prep Academy. The school services the Jackson-Madison County school system, as an alternative school for students with various needs.

The renovation was proposed to create a better academic space that offers more student engagement.

Parkview Prep Academy teachers noticed a need for an inclusive space, with technology access, along with a safe and collaborative learning environment.

There was also a need for computers, a TV, books, iPads, furniture and other items, with a total projected cost of $20,000.

With the sponsorship of United Way and The Foundation, the new space in the library was created and deemed, The Commons.

It provides a collective learning environment for students, offers access to important technology, which offers students a safe learning experience with access to more opportunities for success.

According to the release, the proposal for this project stems from Dr. Marlon King, JMCSS Superintendent, and his vision for a more equitable and sustainable future through the School New Normal Initiative.

The United Way was excited to support the renovation in coordination with The Foundation, as together both organizations believe in creating a more educated and community of strength.