Pet of the Week: Dodger

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Dodger!

Dodger is a good boy looking for his happily furever after. Dodger came to Hero West after being left at a shelter.









Despite his tough start, he is the sweetest, cuddliest pup around.

He is finishing up his vetting but can go foster to adopt locally.

Dodger is good with children and other animals. He would love to be a part of any family.

Dodger is most likely 1 to 2-years-old, and he is a Terrier Mix.

This sweet guy is looking for a heart to fill up and he would love for it to be yours.

If you are interested in Dodger or any of the other available animals at Hero West Rescue, please contact (731) 313-7778 or email us at herowestrescue@gmail.com.