Child dies after drinking whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Baton Rouge police say a 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched.

Police spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told news outlets the little girl’s grandmother, 53-year-old Roxanne Record, and mother, 29-year-old Kadjah Record, were arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree murder.

It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office says an autopsy showed a cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning.

Authorities say the little girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, more than eight times the .08% driving limit for an adult.

