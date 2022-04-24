Come out to JMC Library and create something new!

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s Upcycling time again at the library!

Patrons can come out to the Jackson-Madison County Library on the last Tuesday of every month and enjoy making something new.

The ongoing Upcycling program being held at the library offers participants a chance to use their creative skills to fashion something new out of something old.

Each month the program uses a different material for the projects. The program was created to teach participants ways to reduce, reuse and recycle.

This month’s program will use clothing. The event will be held on April 26, at 4:00 p.m. at the main library located downtown.

The library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in Jackson.

For more information, call the library at (731) 425-8600 or visit the website at www.jmclibrary.org.