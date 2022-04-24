Communities remember their roots

NORTHEAST MADISON, CO., Tenn.–Local communities are bringing back old memories.

“So much of our county was made up in rural areas, they had community schools, community churches and people lived here all their life, they settled here so to be able to celebrate the unique heritage of these communities is really a very important part of the bicentennial year,” said Elaine Christian, Chair, Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Commission.

The communities of Oakfield and Christmasville celebrated their Heritage Days, many former and current residents bringing parts of history back to life.















Hertiage4

“The families of some of the early settlers brought some artifacts, brought some old photos, they’ve got pictures of the old school, they got pictures of churches and so they’re just sharing that information and reliving some of the history of this special community,” Christian said.

One Oakfield resident’s family has been living there since before 1850 and he says having a Heritage Day brings back good memories.

“It’s good to see people that I haven’t seen in years and some of the older people that we grew up with are no longer here with us anymore and we can relive some of their memories,” said Mike Nichols, Oakfield resident.

He also says events like these should be done more often.

“So people can know their roots and where they came from. It’s not like it was now with people moving in and out,” Nichols said.

Spring Creek will be the next community to celebrate its Heritage Day.

The celebration will be in Jackson on Saturday, May 7.