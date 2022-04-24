It’s National Pet Parents Day!

According to the nationaldaycalender.com, the last Sunday in April is a time to recognize the parents of unconventional and sometimes furry ‘children.’

Many people consider their pets as members of the family and take special care to ensure those pets are treated as such.

A pet parent creates a special bond between pet and owner, and that relationship is vital to both parties.

It is the very reason that often times, in their absence pet owners find themselves missing their pets just as much as their pets miss them.

National Pet Parents Day was created in 2007 by the company, Veterinary Pet Insurance (VPI), after they noticed that most of their customers truly considered pets as members of the family.

The day was created as a way to honor all the dedicated pet parents across the nation.

There are a few different ways to celebrate this special day.

Spend some extra time cuddling and playing with your pets, maybe even buy them a new toy or treats.

And of course, remember the day by taking a special photo with your pet.