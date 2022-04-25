County Commissioner met to discuss budget, improvements

Decatur County, Tenn. — Decatur County held a commission meeting Monday.

Among the topics on the agenda was the discussion of adding a new fire truck for Decatur County Fire Department.

Also, Decatur County Mayor Mike Creasy said the commission board approved about $600,000 worth of state grants that will go to run a few operations in the county.

The board also discussed Beech Bend Park and if there would be money put into improving it.

Creasy said there has been money put into the park to make small improvements and so far the state has approved a $50,000 grant that they can use for improvements.

Creasy said hopefully they can do more.

“Go in and look at this park and go in to see the best ideals or the best practice that we can use to generate more tourism revenues into Decatur County whether it be a fishing venue, concert venue,” Creasy said.

Creasy said the hope is to make the park a hot spot for tourism that would, hopefully, increase revenue for the county.

