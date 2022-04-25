Local student delivers toys to fire department to lift kids’ spirits

Kyle Peppers,

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local 10-year-old is aiming to lift spirits and brighten the day for some children.

Courtesy: Madison County Fire Department

Alyvia Rowan is a student at South Elementary School in Pinson. Along with her classmates, Alyvia helped set up a community service project to help kids in need.

The students recently began collecting toys and stuffed animals for children that have experienced things such as a house fire or a car wreck.

Courtesy: Madison County Fire Department

On Monday, Alyvia delivered the items to Madison County Fire Department Station 17.

There she met with fire officials and gave them around 40 stuffed animals that had been collected, which the department plans to distribute to any kids they meet on a call who may need a pick-me-up.

