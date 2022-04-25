Miss Volunteer America brings first national scholarship pageant to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — 47 state title holders, 32 teens, and 43 princesses are en route to Jackson for Miss Volunteer America, the Hub City’s first national scholarship pageant competition.

“I’ve been planning with so many people here in Jackson for so long, and so to actually be putting up the things that we’ve been working on and had in store for our title holders is really exciting to see it all come to fruition,” said Miss Volunteer America Founder Allison Demarcus.

The preliminary competition is May 4-6, and finals are May 7. Each night starts at 7 p.m. and is located at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson. But, the celebrations begin Sunday, May 1.

“At two o’clock at The Ned, we’re having opening ceremonies which is free and open to the public, then we’re gonna go that night at 7:30 on May 1 to Hub City Brewing and the girls are going to do an autograph signing there,” said Demarcus.

Each state title holder will compete in private interview, talent, evening gown and fitness and wellness.

“We are so excited, we are giving away a $50,000 scholarship to the winner along with countless opportunities and prizes and awards.”

For the teen pageant, the contestants arrive this Thursday and will compete April 29 at 7:30 p.m. and April 30 at 3:30 p.m., both days located at Liberty Tech.

“It’s been really fun to tell people about Jackson, and I can’t wait to show them what a great place this is,” Demarcus said. “They’re going to love it and never want to leave once they get here, and I’ve assured them that the hospitality is second to none.”

Tickets are being sold online and at the door. For more information, click here.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.