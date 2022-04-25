Trump says he has no plans to rejoin Twitter after Musk deal

Associated Press,

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he has no intention of rejoining Twitter after Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion.

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Trump told Fox News that he will instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.

Trump was barred from major social media platforms following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, with Twitter citing the risk of further incitement.

He had roughly 89 million Twitter followers at the time.

Musk has promised a less stringent approach to moderating users’ content.

You can read more here.

You can find more national news here.

Categories: News, U.S. News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts