Click It or Ticket: Seat belt enforcement to increase in May

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”

Seat belt enforcement will be increased by participating agencies across the state from May 23 through June 5.

The extra enforcement is part of a nationwide campaign to help combat the consequences of not buckling up, and launches as summer kicks off and families begin to hit the road for vacation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,893 unbuckled vehicle occupants were killed in crashes across the U.S. in 2020.

58% of those were killed at night, bringing a focus of nighttime enforcement to the campaign.

According to a release, agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, and will be writing citations day and night.

For more information about seat belt safety, click here.

