Community bike ride to be held to support biking

JACKSON, Tenn. — An upcoming bike ride is being held to bring attention to the need for more biking infrastructure.

The Madison County Parks Department, City of Jackson Parks Department, and the Bicentennial Committee have joined together to sponsor a 5-mile ride through Jackson’s Historic Neighborhoods, according to a news release.

The ride is aimed had bringing in support for additional cycling lanes and more in the City of Jackson, the release says.

Meetup for the ride is at 5:30 p.m., while the ride itself begins at 6 p.m. on April 29 at the Farmers Market in downtown Jackson.

The Farmers Market is located at 91 New Market Street.

The ride is a part of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration. You can follow them on Facebook.

