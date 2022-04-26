Politics for the People: Interviews with Chester County Mayor Candidates

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Continuing our political coverage, we sit down with the candidates running for Chester County Mayor.

*Note: These interviews are listed in alphabetical order.

Incumbent Mayor Barry Hutcherson is running for his second term in Chester County.

If re-elected, Hutcherson says there are a few issues he would like to address.

“At this time we have ARPA funds that we are trying to determine the best way to use them to where the most people could benefit out of the funds. We are working on trying to get an arena possibly out at the fairgrounds. We want to help our youth sports, Dixie Youth. We have different uses that we want the money to be good for the people. I want to be able for these funds to help as many people as possible. Educational wise, health wise, use them for family involvement, and for safety reasons. It is to really try to help people in their daily lives,” Hutcherson said.

Hutcherson says he decided to run again because of his love to serve.

“I desire to help people. I really care for people. I don’t care which denomination they are or religion or whatever. If they have a need, I want to be able to help them,” Hutcherson said.

He says his passion for Chester County is what will set him apart from his opponent.

“Being raised here, and the people have always been good to me. I enjoy working with people and I want to satisfy them and do the best that I can for them. I want to be the person that they are satisfied with and to help them in their daily lives and have a good family life. I just truly love Chester County,” Hutcherson said.

Running against Hutcherson for the mayor seat is Beverly Morton.

Morton says if elected, she would like to tackle a few issues she sees in the county.

“Transparency. That has been a big part of my campaign, is keeping transparency in government. When you have transparency, you build trust within your community. We must be prepared for what is going to take place in our county, and we want to ensure that growth moves in the direction that we want the growth to go. We also need to make sure that we have the things in place to grow so that we are not left behind. Things such as infrastructure. We want to build a coalition with our builders, our realtors, our planning commissions, our city leaders, and our educational partners. We need to ensure that we have a workforce that will benefit the Blue Oval City, but we also need to ensure that we support our local industries with a workforce,” Morton said.

Morton says her decision to run is to see change in the county.

“As a woman, I want to bring my leadership style to our county. As a public servant and a citizen, I have seen from the inside how county government works. I see things that need improvement,” Morton said.

She says working as the county’s property assessor for over 20 years is her biggest asset as a candidate.

“This experience has allowed me to work in the budgeting process, not only in creating budgets for not only my office, but I have coordinated with the budget director. I believe through this experience and this collaboration, I have a proven record of getting things done,” Morton said.

The Republican Primary Election for Henderson County mayor will be held May 3. Early voting ends on Thursday.