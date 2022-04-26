Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Actor Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Nashville team ahead of Sunday’s opening of Geodis Park, its 30,000-seat stadium.

Witherspoon’s husband, agent and investor Jim Toth, also has joined the ownership group.

The soccer team started play in 2020 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Titans.

It played its first eight league games on the road this season before it opens the new venue this weekend with a game against Philadelphia.

Witherspoon grew up in the Nashville area.

Henry has been with the Titans since 2016.

