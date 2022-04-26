STAR Center names Jennifer Graves as next president

JACKSON, Tenn. — The STAR Center has named its next president.

According to a news release, Jennifer Graves will assume the role of president effective June 1 of this year.

The release says that Graves was the founding director of the Union University EDGE Program, has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Science, a Master of Science Degree in Counseling and Personnel Services, and a Doctor of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

“It was no easy task for the search committee, as there were numerous qualified applicants both local and out of state. The board of The STAR Center feels certain that after much deliberation through an extensive process, we have landed on the right person to lead The STAR Center efforts throughout the state of Tennessee,” said STAR Center Board Chair, Dr. Gregg Mitchell.

“I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to lead The STAR Center,” said Graves. “The focus of my entire career has been to provide education and training to individuals with disabilities, encouraging increased skills and independence that lead to a better quality of life. This aligns perfectly with The STAR Center’s mission ‘to help any person with any disability to realize their potential.’”

You can read the full announcement from the STAR Center here.

