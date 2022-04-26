Woman Recreates Vintage Photos Of Grandmother For Amazing Birthday Surprise

Jackson local, Lakyn was featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show this past Friday.

Ever since Lakyn was little, her family always told her how much she looked like her grandmother. With her grandma’s 71st birthday coming up, Lakyn decided to recreate some of her vintage photos as a surprise gift, and the results are uncanny! Lakyn dials-in and shares her passion for all things vintage, and how her grandma reacted to the photos.

