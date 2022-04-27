Deputies recognized, awarded for excellence in patrolling

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A special awards ceremony was held this afternoon at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were recognized for their achievements while on duty.

Four awards were given for excellence in areas of patrol including watching out for distracted driving, DUI, seat belts and speeding.

Officials say the biggest thing is noticing everyday violations that have become common and correcting them.

Deputy Andrew Pollock, one of the awards recipients, says it feels amazing to have been chosen for the award.

“It’s a great honor and a privilege to service citizens of Madison County and protect and save lives,” said Deputy Pollack.

Sheriff John Mehr says while these citations may seem small, they are instrumental in keeping the roads safe.