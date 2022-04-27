Family dance night coming to downtown Jackson in May

JACKSON, Tenn. — A night of family fun and dancing is coming to downtown Jackson this May.

The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department is partnering with Ballet Arts of Jackson and The Ned to present “Heart of the Hub City” Dance Night.

The family dance night will be an outdoor event held outside City Hall on May 14. Beginning at 5 p.m., the event will include performances by various dance companies and community line dancing.

Prior to the event, video choreography will be released for a flash mob-style dance for all attendees to participate in.

A performance by Jackson’s own Grammy-nominated LOLO will close out the night.

The public is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and join the inaugural event.

For more information, click here or contact JRPD Community Engagement Director Christi David at (731) 693-7791.

