Fauci: ‘Pandemic phase’ over for US, but COVID-19 still here

Associated Press,

Dr. Anthony Fauci has given an upbeat assessment of the state of the coronavirus in the U.S., saying the country is “out of the pandemic phase” on new infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Virus Outbreak Fauci

FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Speaking Tuesday night, April 26, 2022, on PBS’ “NewsHour,” Fauci said the global pandemic isn’t over but the U.S. currently is “out of the pandemic phase.” But it doesn’t mean the coronavirus threat to Americans has ended. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

But the top infectious disease expert says it appears to be making a transition to becoming an endemic disease — occurring regularly in certain areas.

He told the PBS “NewsHour” Tuesday it’s still a pandemic for much of the world, but the threat is not over for the U.S.

In comments Wednesday to The Washington Post, Fauci seemed to clarify his remarks, saying that unlike the “full-blown explosive pandemic phase” of the winter omicron surge, he was describing an apparent transition toward COVID-19 becoming an endemic disease.

You can read more here.

You can find more pandemic-related stories here.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, News, U.S. News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts