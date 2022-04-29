Educator of the Week: Amy Gillespie

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Amy Gillespie has been teaching for over 18 years and says she always wanted to be an influence in childrens’ lives, just like her mom.

“I wanted to become a teacher because my mom has been a teacher for a long time, and she helped influence a whole lot of kids and I wanted to do the same,” Gillespie said.

After teaching at different places, Gillespie decided to return home to Huntingdon Primary School, where she is currently teaching kindergarten. It is also where she happened to attend as a child!

“The past 10 years we’ve been home and this is home to me. This is where I graduated from and this is where we raise our family,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie says one of the things she loves about teaching her kindergarten class is how fun and excited they are. But she also loves watching their growth.

“They come in little bitty babies, and they leave here grown, ready to learn students and I love that,” Gillespie said.

And over the course of the year, Gillespie’s kindergarten class learns a lot. But if they take one thing from her class, she wants them to know the importance of kindness and respect.

“If I can teach them one thing, it would be kindness and respect. I think kindness and respect, it helps build character in kids. It helps you to get along with others. I enjoy just wanting to help them be better humans,” Gillespie said.

And as they get ready to leave her class in a few weeks, she wants them to remember how much she loves them and how proud she is of them.

“If I could say anything to my class, I would tell them that I love each and every one of my boys and girls, I like my class like they’re my own, and we’re one big family, and how proud I am of them this year in how far they’ve come,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.