Unconventional Pop Up to be held this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — This month’s Unconventional Pop Up Shop will take place this weekend.

It will be at the parking lot of the Salvation Army in east Jackson from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a bouncy house, Vegan Chef from Memphis, mobile dog grooming, and more.

A portion of funds raised will be for CASA and the Salvation Army, while some of the funds will help kids go to camp.

“We’re getting ready for summer camp, where we’re planning on sending 50 kids to Camp Paradise Valley,” Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is located at 125 Allen Avenue in east Jackson.

