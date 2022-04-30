UPDATE: Shooting in west Jackson leaves two dead

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — Shooting leaves two dead.

According to information received from JPD and several WBBJ news tipsters, Friday’s incident in the area of Highway 45 Bypass and North Parkway, was much more than originally reported.











WBBJ has confirmed that a shooting occurred in the area and two victims died.

On Friday around 3:45 p.m. the Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of 310 North Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers found 4 victims shot in a vehicle. Two of the victims were 16 year old juveniles and two were 18 year old adults. One juvenile and one adult died as a result of their injuries.

Witnesses stated that a black male was shooting at the victim’s vehicle from a black 4 door Ford sedan. The vehicle is described to have dark tinted windows and damage to the front bumper and passenger side.

This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has information about this vehicle or any suspects involved please call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Incident in West Jackson causes major traffic issues

By: Tristyn Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement blocked off areas of west Jackson for several hours on Friday.

Lanes of the Highway 45 Bypass and North Parkway were closed off, forcing traffic to backup and divert along other routes like Hollywood and Wallace Road.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News first heard of the incident from tipsters sometime before 4 p.m.

We had crews on the scene, who saw several members of law enforcement and other first responders.

As of 7 p.m., WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has no official response from the Jackson Police Department as to what occurred.

